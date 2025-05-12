Entertainment

Justin Baldoni pens emotional Mother's Day note amid Blake Lively legal drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

  • May 12, 2025
Justin Baldoni honored his mom, Sharon Baldoni, and his wife, Emily Baldoni, on Mother's Day amid the legal battle with Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old American actor-director broke his social media silence with a heartfelt tribute to the two strongest women in his life. 

Justin turned to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, May 11, to mark International Mother's Day, and expressed gratitude for having two mothers. 

The Jane the Virgin actor posted an adorable family photo showing himself placing a sweet kiss on his mother's head while his wife stood alongside him and their two kids, Maiya and Maxwell.  

His family snapshot was accompanied by a sweet note, "My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love."

"Happy Mother's Day to all," the Five Feet Apart star concluded his post. 

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal battle: 

Despite the ongoing legal battle with Blake, Justin's family has shown unwavering support for the actor, who was accused of sexually harassing his It Ends With Us costar.

Since December 2024, the two have been involved in a messy legal controversy, after the 37-year-old filed a bombshell lawsuit in the Federal court of Los Angeles.

At the time, Justin firmly denied the accusations and submitted the counter-case against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming extortion and defamation.

For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's long-awaited court trial is set to begin in March 2026. 

