Paris Hilton celebrates Mother's Day with adorable snaps of her little ones 

Paris Hilton marked the 2025 Mother's Day celebrations alongside her two kids, Phoenix and London.
The House of Wax starlet took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 11, to celebrate International Matriarch's Day.
Hilton kicked off her post by sharing sweet snaps of her children, wearing matching white and baby blue outfits as they posed in their eco-friendly garden.
The mom-of-two scribbled a heartwarming message alongside her post, "Being a mom to my two beautiful babies is truly the most rewarding and meaningful experience of my life."
"Every moment with my #CutesieCrew, whether we’re snuggling, playing, or just laughing together, fills my heart with so much love," the 44-year-old businesswoman added.
She continued, "They’ve shown me a whole new kind of happiness and have taught me more about myself than I ever could have imagined. Motherhood has made me stronger, softer, and even more grateful."
"I feel so lucky to be their mama. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing #SlivingMoms out there!" The Simple Life actress concluded.
Paris Hilton welcomes her two kids with husband Carter Reum:
For those unaware, Paris Hilton shares her two kids, Phoenix and London, with her entrepreneur husband, Carter Reum.
The couple, who exchanged the marital vows in November 2021, welcomed their first child on January 16, 2023, via surrogacy.
Their daughter, London, was born in November 2023 with a similar medical procedure.