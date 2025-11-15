Jimmy Kimmel friend Cleto Escobedo's cause of death disclosed

Jimmy Kimmel is mourning the loss of his lifelong friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader Cleto Escobedo, whose cause of death has now been revealed.
According to TMZ, Escobedo’s death certificate stated he died from cardiogenic shock, with vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver listed as contributing conditions.
Other conditions that contributed to his death were sepsis, graft versus host disease, immunosuppression, chronic kidney disease and pneumonia, according to the document.
Cardiogenic shock is a rare, life-threatening condition in which the heart can’t pump enough blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s often triggered by a severe heart attack, though not everyone who has a heart attack develops it.
The leader of Cleto and the Cletones took his last breath on November 11 at the age of 59, lifelong friend Jimmy Kimmel confirmed via Instagram.
Kimmel paid a tribute calling him a "great friend, father, son, musician and man" as he remembered his time as his "longtime bandleader."
"To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," Kimmel wrote in a statement at the time.
He added, "Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true."
The late night show host mentioned, "Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."
To note, Cleto and the Cletones has provided the music for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since the show's 2003 premiere.