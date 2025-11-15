Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian showers Travis Barker with love on his 50th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating Travis Barker on his special day.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 14, The Kardashians alum rang in her beloved husband’s milestone 50th birthday by posting a loving tribute for him.

In the post, she showered him with love and praises, writing, “Wow…Happy 50th birthday to my handsome husband!! Grateful, generous, real, raw, dedicated, devoted, family man, talented, survivor, everything… just some of the words used to describe you by those who know you best!”

“The leader of our family. My home. You inspire me every single day to be a better person.

It is an honor to be your wife, and the greatest joy to live life by your side. I am so happy to celebrate you today baby! I love you beyond any words could ever tell,” she added.

In the tribute, Kourtney also posted two photos from the I Think I’m OKAY singer’s joyful birthday celebration.

The snaps showed Travis Barker dressed in a dark blue shirt and pants for the delightful party. Meanwhile, Kourtney looked beautiful in a black outfit.

Who is Tarvis Barker?

Travis Landon Barker, born on November 14, 1975, is an American musician, songwriter, and music producer. He is also the drummer for the 1992 rock band Blink-182.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed being in a relationship in January 2021, and got married in an unofficial wedding on April 3, 2022, followed by a religious wedding ceremony on May 22, 2022.

The pair shares one child, son Rocky, 1, whom they welcomed on November 4, 2023.

Notably, both of them have children from their previous relationships.

