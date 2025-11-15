Entertainment

Bella Hadid shares emotional insights on health struggles & anxiety

Bella Hadid has battled health problems since September, revealing her struggles through hospital photos

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Bella Hadid has opened up about the challenges of living with a chronic illness, revealing that the anxiety tied to her medical condition is “soooooo real.”

On November 14, the 28-year-old model shared two Instagram Stories detailing her struggles with Lyme disease.

The first, a meme with the text "When your chronic illness is chronic illness-ing and someone says 'it's always something with you' like... yes... one might say the illness is... chronic," was shared without comment.

In a second post, Hadid reshared influencer Alexandra Wildeson’s post on the “duality” of chronic illness and spoke about her own “medical anxiety.”

"The medical anxiety is soooooo real," Bella wrote over the post.

She added, "Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe. The truuuuuth! @alexandrawildeson."

In recent months, Hadid has struggled with her health as in September, she posted hospital photos while being treated for Lyme disease, hooked up to IV fluids.

To note, Lyme disease, which is caused by bacteria from a tick bite, has caused her to experience debilitating symptoms including severe pain, fatigue, brain fog, and neurological issues.

"I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," Hadid wrote in the Instagram caption.

Shortly after her visit to the hospital, Bella walked the runway for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week.

