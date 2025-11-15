Entertainment

Tom Cruise left humiliated after friendship with close British star ends abruptly

The 'Top Gun star' is 'reeling' after being abruptly ghosted by British star

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Tom Cruise left humiliated after friendship with close British Star ends abruptly

Tom Cruise is reportedly “reeling” after being unexpectedly cut off by a prominent British star who played a key role in boosting his popularity within U.K. high society.

As per Radar Online, a source shared that the Top Gun star is “reeling” after being abruptly ghosted by newly-knighted Sir David Beckham, a longtime friend who once helped him navigate British high society.

Cruise first bonded with Beckham, 50, in 2007 when the footballer moved to Los Angeles with his wife Victoria.

Since his breakup with Ana de Armas, 37, the Mission: Impossible star has tried to restore their bond, only to face repeated rejection.

One source close to the actor said, "Tom keeps trying to get in touch, but David hardly replies. It's really shaken him. He keeps saying he can't fathom how someone who used to lean on him could suddenly shut him out."

Another insider added, "Tom genuinely believed their friendship was rock solid, so this has been a real blow. He keeps telling people he's stunned that David has pulled back."

A source close to the footballer said, “David is fond of Tom, but only in limited bursts. He finds him a bit overwhelming. He and Victoria hardly socialize in London now, yet Tom keeps trying to organize tea parties and meet-ups with society types. It's just not David's scene – he loves a pint and would rather go to London to eat his favorite pie and mash than listen to wellbeing and career talk."

"Tom keeps insisting that David is key to his plans to cement himself in British high society. He'll say, 'He backed me years ago, and now we can team up again.' But David simply isn't engaging," another source mentioned.

Sources revealed the Beckhams distanced themselves over Cruise’s push for friends to explore Scientology.

Notably, despite attending Victoria’s 50th birthday in 2024, their relationship remains polite but distant.

