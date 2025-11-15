Entertainment

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview

The ‘Succession’ actress faces major career setbacks after interviewing far-right and white nationalist Nick Fuentes

  • By Sidra Khan
Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview
Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview

Dasha Nekrasova has been dropped by The Gersh Agency following her controversial podcast episode.

Last month, the Succession actress sparked a buzz by interviewing far-right and white nationalist Nick Fuentes on her Red Scare podcast, igniting backlash from fans.

The 2.5 hours episode, titled Nick Fuentes VS Red Scare and uploaded on October 10, featured Fuentes opening up about his “life, beliefs, and ambitions in a way rarely seen before.”

At one point during the show that particularly garnered negative feedback was when the American activist and the podcast hosts Dasha Nekrasova and Anna Khachiyan discussed “international jewery” multiple times, and repeated offensive stereotypes about Jews, Italians, Asians, and other groups.

They also made controversial remarks about immigrants from mostly non-white, developing countries, which further fueled the backlash.

Now, one month later, Dasha’s entertainment agency, The Gersh Agency, has dropped her over the controversial interview in the wake of massive criticism, Deadline reported.

Moreover, the actress has also been cut from her upcoming psychological thrilled movie Iconoclast, which will mark actor Gabriel Basso‘s directorial debut.

Who is Dasha Nekrasova?

Dasha Nekrasova is an American actress, filmmaker, and co-host of the Red Scare podcast with Anna Khachiyan.

Dasha Nekrasova movies:

Dasha Nekrasova’s movies include Materialists (2025), The Code (2024), Bad Behaviour (2023), and The Scary of Sixty-First (2020).

