Justin Bieber surprises wife Hailey Bieber on her first Mother's Day since Jack's birth

Justin Bieber has surprised his wife Hailey Bieber on her first Mother’s Day after son Jack Blues' birth.
The Peaches crooner celebrated the Rhode founder’s motherhood by surprising her with a live band performance.
On Sunday, May 11, Justin shared a clip of Hailey’s reaction to a captivating band performing a Spanish song.
In the shared clip, the makeup mogul was wearing a red graphic T-shirt with her hair tied back in a flower clip.
The video started with Hailey looking shocked as a live band suddenly appeared while she was enjoying sunset with Justin.
In another Instagram post, the pop icon posted a carousal of images of his wife and son Jack.
In the photo-dump, Justin can be seen watching a hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Florida Panthers. He captioned the post, “Best mommy day gurlie."
One picture showed Hailey flaunting her toned body by pulling up her red graphic T-shirt.
A fan commented, “Justin is showing how a real man celebrates Mother’s Day.”
Another wrote, “Man you are setting the bar so high for us broke folks.”
“Hailey is definitely the luckiest girl in the world,” a third noted.
Justin Bieber wishes mom Pattie Mallette on Mother's Day
Justin Bieber also paid tribute to his mother Pattie Mallette, 50, on Mother’s Day.
The musician posted pictures with his mother from childhood.
In one snap, he can be seen hugging Pattie.
To note, Pattie shares son Justin Bieber with her ex-boyfriend Jeremy Bieber.