Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4

Lily Collins is overflowing with love!

The Emily in Paris star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 4, to share a heartfelt tribute to husband Charlie McDowell on the joyous occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary.

The first image of her post featured a sweet a polaroid taken during their wedding, in which the couple could be seen smiling at each other.

Collins stunned in elegant wedding dress as she looked lovingly at her husband, who laughed while holding their dog.

Meanwhile, the second image showed McDowell holding their daughter Tove Jane up toward the edge of the ocean during a family beach day.

“Four years ago I married my best friend, and today, we not only have our steadfast buddy @redforddog but our newest and most magical bestie T” she began.

The Love, Rosie star further added, “I cannot express how lucky I feel to be yours every single day. Thank you for being the most incredible dad, wonderful husband, supportive partner, and inspiring other half.”

Collins and McDowell, who first sparked dating rumors in July 2019, got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot a year later in Dunton, Colorado.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane, in January welcomed via surrogate.

Emily Collin’s sweet personal milestone comes as she gears up for the fifth season of her beloved Netflix show, Emily in Paris, which has yet to announce its release date.

