Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts lead tributes to Giorgio Armani after his death

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has left the fashion and entertainment world mourning with his sad demise.
On Thursday, September 4, his fashion house announced that the designer, behind many iconic Hollywood A-list celebrities looks, has passed away.
Following the heartbreaking news of Armani's death, many celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts and others rushed to their social media handles to expresses their deepest sorrow.
“Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come,” the Titanic actor wrote.
Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to pen, "The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honored to have called him a friend."
Julia Roberts, who stunned in an Armani suit when she won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in Steel Magnolias in 1990, called Armani "a true friend" in a heartfelt tribute.
His fellow fashion icon, Donatella Versace shared a simple black and white image of Armani as she wrote, "The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever."
Reese Witherspoon, Diane Kruger, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Designer Diane Von Furstenberg, Russell Crowe, Valentino Garavani, Morgan Freeman and Naomi Campbell also paid online tribute to late designer.