Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa reflects on iconic performance with ‘best friend’ in Toronto

Dua Lipa takes center stage with rarely seen 'best friend' during her concert in Tronto


Dua Lipa has shared her favourite moments from Toronto show.

Over the weekend, the pop icon performed a concert in Canada from her Radical Optimism Tour.

During the show, she was joined by her rarely seen “best friend” Mustafa.

Before starting the concert, she told the crowd, “You know, I’ve always had quite special love for Toronto. My first introduction to Canada was through one specific pop artist that I love very much.”

Dua added, “When I was five years old, I got this Nelly Furtado cd, called ‘Whoa Nelly’ and I was reciting it, non-stop, every day and I loved it, and I love her very much. I thought that tonight would be extra fitting if I did one of my favourite Nelly Furtado songs.”

Following the show, she took to Instagram and reflected on the iconic performance with her pal.

Dua captioned the post, “Toronto has been so sweeeet +++ I got to sing on stage with my best friend @mustafathepoet something i'll carry w me forever... Chicago you're next!”

The 30-year old singer delivered electrifying performance of her hit tracks including Break My Heart, One Kiss, Levitating, Physical, New Rules and Be the One.

To note, she is set to perform in Chicago on September 05, 2025.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet images from her 30th birthday celebration with her gal pals in Nashville

Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified'

Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified'
Sam McKnight met Princess Diana during a Vogue shoot and inspired her iconic short haircut

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4
Emily Collin is currently gearing up for the fifth season of beloved Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'

Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback

Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback
Lauren Jauregui finds Camila Cabello’s reaction to Fifth Harmony reunion ‘interesting’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star’s wedding venue and time have been revealed

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4
‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 starring Sydney Sweeney and Aimee Lou Wood is set to film in a European country

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch
‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin launches official podcast

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors
Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF
The 'Euphoria' star dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post
Hailey Bieber takes her Rhode business venture to a new heights with a major achievement

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted fans with a new announcment

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit