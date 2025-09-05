Dua Lipa reflects on iconic performance with ‘best friend’ in Toronto

Dua Lipa has shared her favourite moments from Toronto show.
Over the weekend, the pop icon performed a concert in Canada from her Radical Optimism Tour.
During the show, she was joined by her rarely seen “best friend” Mustafa.
Before starting the concert, she told the crowd, “You know, I’ve always had quite special love for Toronto. My first introduction to Canada was through one specific pop artist that I love very much.”
Dua added, “When I was five years old, I got this Nelly Furtado cd, called ‘Whoa Nelly’ and I was reciting it, non-stop, every day and I loved it, and I love her very much. I thought that tonight would be extra fitting if I did one of my favourite Nelly Furtado songs.”
Following the show, she took to Instagram and reflected on the iconic performance with her pal.
Dua captioned the post, “Toronto has been so sweeeet +++ I got to sing on stage with my best friend @mustafathepoet something i'll carry w me forever... Chicago you're next!”
The 30-year old singer delivered electrifying performance of her hit tracks including Break My Heart, One Kiss, Levitating, Physical, New Rules and Be the One.
To note, she is set to perform in Chicago on September 05, 2025.