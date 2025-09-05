Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star’s wedding venue and time have been revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to say “I do” soon!

Since their engagement, some publications have reported that the lovebirds are in “no rush” to tie the knot; however, in an exciting new update, Page Six has unveiled thrilling scoops on the newly engaged couple’s soon-to-happen wedding.

As per a source, “They [Taylor and Travis] are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children.”

Notably, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is rooting for the Eras Tour hitmaker and the NFL star to hold their nuptials in his state.

Reposting the couple’s engagement announcement on his official X handle, McKee wrote, “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

According to an insider close to the pair, Swift and Kelce will get married next summer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding location:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will tie the knot in Rhode Island.

Did Travis Kelce ask permission to marry Taylor Swift?

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed to The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, "I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, 'Well come on, when are you going to get this done?'"

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning to have a baby?

Since their engagement, multiple sources have shared that Taylor Swift "can't wait" to start a family with Travis Kelce.

