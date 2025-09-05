Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified'

Princess Diana's former hairstylist has reacted to Kate Middleton's new blonde look, which are making headline since yesterday.
On Thursday, September 4, the Princess of Wales shocked everyone when she stepped out with Prince William to visit Natural History Museum's newly transformed gardens after enjoying their weeks-long summer break.
However, what caught everyone’s attention during the appearance was the mother-of-three’s new blonde hairstyle.
The Princess of Wales sported lengthy, highlighted tresses — her blondest and longest style ever.
Princess Kate’s new look quickly sparked a wide range of commentary online, including from hairstylist-to-the-stars Sam McKnight, who served as Princess Diana's personal hairstylist from 1990 until her tragic death in 1997.
Taking to his Instagram account, McKnight slammed the critics of Kate’ Middleton’s stylish new look.
“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today," he began.
The hairstylist went on to write, "A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armour, defence, confidence and so much more."
"I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public," he added.
Sam McKnight, who first met Princess Diana during a shoot for British Vogue, where he inspired what later became her signature short haircut.