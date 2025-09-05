Home / Entertainment

Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified'

Sam McKnight met Princess Diana during a Vogue shoot and inspired her iconic short haircut

Princess Dianas stylist reacts to princess Kates new look critics: ‘horrified
Princess Diana's stylist reacts to princess Kate's new look critics: ‘horrified

Princess Diana's former hairstylist has reacted to Kate Middleton's new blonde look, which are making headline since yesterday.

On Thursday, September 4, the Princess of Wales shocked everyone when she stepped out with Prince William to visit Natural History Museum's newly transformed gardens after enjoying their weeks-long summer break.

However, what caught everyone’s attention during the appearance was the mother-of-three’s new blonde hairstyle.

The Princess of Wales sported lengthy, highlighted tresses — her blondest and longest style ever.

Princess Kate’s new look quickly sparked a wide range of commentary online, including from hairstylist-to-the-stars Sam McKnight, who served as Princess Diana's personal hairstylist from 1990 until her tragic death in 1997.

Taking to his Instagram account, McKnight slammed the critics of Kate’ Middleton’s stylish new look.

“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today," he began.

The hairstylist went on to write, "A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armour, defence, confidence and so much more."

"I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public," he added.

Sam McKnight, who first met Princess Diana during a shoot for British Vogue, where he inspired what later became her signature short haircut.

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive

Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet images from her 30th birthday celebration with her gal pals in Nashville

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4

Lily Collins marks special wedding occasion ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S4
Emily Collin is currently gearing up for the fifth season of beloved Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'

Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback

Camila Cabello's reunion reaction sparks Lauren Jauregui's comeback
Lauren Jauregui finds Camila Cabello’s reaction to Fifth Harmony reunion ‘interesting’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star’s wedding venue and time have been revealed

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4
‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 starring Sydney Sweeney and Aimee Lou Wood is set to film in a European country

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch
‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin launches official podcast

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors
Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF
The 'Euphoria' star dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post
Hailey Bieber takes her Rhode business venture to a new heights with a major achievement

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted fans with a new announcment

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12