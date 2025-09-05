Home / Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds' 'John Candy: I Like Me' steals the show at 50th TIFF

Ryan Reynolds' 'John Candy: I Like Me' chosen for opening night gala film at Toronto International Film Festival


Ryan Reynolds’ documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, was premiered at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

On Thursday, September 4, the Deadpool star was joined by Colin Hanks and John Candy’s children, Jennifer and Chris Candy at the star-studded event.

While taking at red carpet, Ryan said, “I grew up here. SCTV was big in my house. We live in this really curated society in which kids — my own kids, too — they’re terrified to suffer. They’re terrified to experiment and be bad at something really.”

He added, “Perfectionism is like a fucking disease. And you see John going fearlessly, having fun and doing so without consequence or penalty. It was just a reminder to allow that in more as you go.”

Blake Lively’s husband looked draper in a T-shirt emblazoned with a Canadian maple leaf.

While talking about the late Canadian comedian and actor, Ryan noted, “Part of me hates the fact that John maybe never really saw how beloved he was. He left something really lasting. He died of a heart failure and ironically the thing he left behind was his heart. That’s the thing that stays.”

John passed away due to a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43. 

Notably, John Candy: I Like Me will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.

