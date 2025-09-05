Justin Bieber takes fashion cues from Zayn Malik as he debuts dramatic new look

Justin Bieber is following his fellow musician Zayn Malik’s lead for a new look!
On Thursday, September 4, the Sorry hitmaker stepped out in Los Angeles for a low-key outing just few hours before the release of his new album, SWAG II.
However, it was Justin’s new messy “man gone wild” look that caught everyone’s attention and echoed the bold fashion choices of former One Direction alum.
The Baby hitmaker rocked a full bushy beard and a closely shaved head as he left the Jim Henson studio in the passenger seat of a black Denali.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Justin could be seen sporting a green star-shaped acne sticker on his forehead, as well as a nose piercing and a gold earring.
The father-of-one further elevated his look with a pair of silver-framed sunglasses, while maintaining a serious expression.
Around the same time last year, Zayn shocked the internet by debuting a dramatic beard look, with unkempt hair covering his face.
Since then, the Dusk Till Dawn singer has been sporting the dramatic wild look and now Justin has joined him.
Hailey Bieber’s husband’s dramatic appearance comes just hours before release of his new album, which is set release on September 5, 2025.