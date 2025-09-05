Taylor Swift teams up with Brittany Mahomes to keep her fun tradition alive

Taylor Swift is keeping her quirky tradition alive!
On Thursday, September 4, Brittany Mahomes shared a slew of sweet images from her 30th birthday celebration with her gal pals in Nashville.
While the carousel highlighted the mother-of-two having fun with her friends, one photo showed the Love Story singer doing what she seemingly enjoys most at parties.
In the first photo of the carousel, the group posed together as Swift balanced her martini on Mahomes’ head.
This is not the first time as Swift has been spotted placing random items on top of people’s heads since at least the late 2000s.
Earlier this year, a Reddit user shared a photo of what they believe to be a circa late 2000s picture of Swift posing with an unidentified woman.
The image showed the Enchanted hitmaker placing a blue coffee mug on the woman's head.
Similarly, in February 2024, Swift continued her tradition as she held her Grammy Award over Boygenius members Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker's heads.
“This is a real thing that she did, multiple times, without explanation or preamble, during and after the awards show,” a news outlet, Glamour, said.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife’s birthday celebration marks Taylor Swift’s second outing after announcing engagement with Travis Kelce.
The WAGS prepare to head into football season together and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.