Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4

Sydney Sweeney’s The White Lotus Season 4 is reportedly heading to a dreamy location for the upcoming season 4.
On Thursday, September 4, Deadline reported that the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit HBO comedy-drama anthology television series has zeroed in on France as its next filming location.
As HBO works exclusively with the Four Seasons chain, which serves as the setting for White Lotus hotels, it is speculated that the next location could be the well-known French Riviera's Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat will be the chosen hotel.
The hotel is close to Cannes and has long-standing connections to Hollywood; however, the update is yet to be confirmed by the officials.
For those unaware, previous seasons of The White Lotus have all been set within the walls of different locations of the fictional high-profile hotel chain in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand across Seasons 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
At the end of Season 3, Mike White – creator, lead writer, and showrunner of the series – teased, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Pop Base shared the exciting update on Instagram, fans began expressing their thrill via comments.
"Most likely a ski resort we cheered," wrote one.
Another guess, "Hopefully the French Riviera."
A third commented, "Exciteddd."
The White Lotus was first aired on July 11, 2021, and soon became a massive hit among the audience.