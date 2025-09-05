Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4

‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 starring Sydney Sweeney and Aimee Lou Wood is set to film in a European country

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The White Lotus’ reveals dreamy location for Season 4


Sydney Sweeney’s The White Lotus Season 4 is reportedly heading to a dreamy location for the upcoming season 4.

On Thursday, September 4, Deadline reported that the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit HBO comedy-drama anthology television series has zeroed in on France as its next filming location.

As HBO works exclusively with the Four Seasons chain, which serves as the setting for White Lotus hotels, it is speculated that the next location could be the well-known French Riviera's Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat will be the chosen hotel.

The hotel is close to Cannes and has long-standing connections to Hollywood; however, the update is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

For those unaware, previous seasons of The White Lotus have all been set within the walls of different locations of the fictional high-profile hotel chain in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand across Seasons 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

At the end of Season 3, Mike White – creator, lead writer, and showrunner of the series – teased, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

Fans reaction:

Shortly after Pop Base shared the exciting update on Instagram, fans began expressing their thrill via comments.

"Most likely a ski resort we cheered," wrote one.

Another guess, "Hopefully the French Riviera."

A third commented, "Exciteddd."

The White Lotus was first aired on July 11, 2021, and soon became a massive hit among the audience.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Secret date and location leaked
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star’s wedding venue and time have been revealed

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch

Selena Gomez heightens ‘OMITB’ S5 buzz with thrilling podcast launch
‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin launches official podcast

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble break silence on split and payday rumors
Corey Gamble reportedly feels ‘he deserves a nice payday’ for being Kris Jenner’s ‘protector, business partner, assistant, and lover’

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF

Sydney Sweeney brushes off American Eagle controversy at TIFF
The 'Euphoria' star dismissed speculation that she’d weigh in on the controversy over her American Eagle ad

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post

Justin Bieber supports Hailey Bieber’s big career triumph with special post
Hailey Bieber takes her Rhode business venture to a new heights with a major achievement

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted fans with a new announcment

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release
The 'Love Yourself' singer has shared the release of his new album after a surprise July drop of 'Swag'

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’
The 'Carnival' singer wants to start a family with Bianca Censori to secure his legacy

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment
The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise