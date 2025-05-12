Entertainment

Simu Liu, Allison Hsu announce engagement with adorable Paris proposal clicks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Simu Liu has finally popped the question to his girlfriend Allison Hsu!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor and girlfriend Allison got engaged in the city of love.

On Sunday, May 11, Simu and Allison turned to their Instagram accounts to share a joint post of their Paris proposal.

The loved-up pair shared a carousel of enduring clicks which featured Simu and Allison posing for selfies as the 28-year-old flaunted her huge diamond.

In the third slide, the duo could be seen enjoying the night with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower.


For the big date night, Allison was slipped in stunning white dress, with little to no accessorise.

Meanwhile, matching with now fiancée, the Kim's Convenience actor also looked dapper in a white knit polo shirt and navy blue cotton pants.

In all the six shared clicks, Allison made sure to keep the spotlight on her new oval cut engagement ring.

The social media post was paired with the caption, "Us forever (ring and hearts emojis)."

Simu also shared a separate post of the snap from the proposal with a flowery decoration in which they are locking lips.


The sweet moment was captioned, "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoon vegging on the coach and everything in between, I choose you forever and always."

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu relationship timeline

Simu and Allison were first romantically associated with each other in November 2022, when they both attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Simu is filming for next Marvel hit Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

