Meghan Markle braces for a shocking blow from close family member

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is set to deal with another heartbreak nearly five years after her UK exit with Prince Harry

  • May 12, 2025
Meghan Markle has received a shocking news from her estranged half-brother.

Thomas Markle Jr. has revealed that he is writing a "tell-all" book about the Duchess of Sussex's childhood to debunk her claims of poor childhood.

Talking to the Mirror, the 58-year-old noted, "When my book is finished, ooh it'll swooped up real quick."

He is currently working on it from the Philippines - where he is taking care of ill father Thomas Markle Sr. -  stressing that "it's gonna be good."

Thomas also expressed his desired to turn the book into a documentary after it's release.

Furthermore, he revealed that it's not "about money – it's about the principle."

Sharing why he is working on the book now, the brother unveiled that he is able to write the book while being away from the 43-year-old, her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In recent months, Thomas has been highly critical of his half sister, accusing her of telling meaningless stories about her childhood on Netflix's series With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 2025.

Pointing Meghan's stories he shared, "this is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed of her."

On the show, Meghan called herself a "latchkey kid" who "grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners."

Meghan Markle relationship with dad Thomas Markle Sr. 

In a now-closed website The Tig, the mom-of-two revealed the love she had for her dad before he was forced to shut out of her life in 2018, after she joined the British Royal Family.

Their relationship reportedly first became strained when he posed for paparazzi photos prior to the Royal wedding.

Along with that, the 80-year-old suffered a heart attack right before the ceremony, which prevented him from walking his daughter down the aisle.

