Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash

Sabrina Carpenter changed the “greedy” caption of her 26th birthday post after receiving backlash from fans.
The Please Please Please crooner celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
She celebrated her big day by posting jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram that left fans, critics, and even fellow celebrities gagged.
Sabrina initially captioned the post, “all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this,” but edited it shortly after getting labelled as “greedy.”
The new caption read, “26 years of jokes not landing.”
Some fans flooded the comment section to wish their favorite singer, while critics trolled her over the cheeky caption.
A user commented, “Girl you already have 47 million followers, that is ten times more than Jonas Brothers ffs stop being greedy.”
Another critic noted, "Shut the hell up you white woman there are people dying and all you care about is damn followers."
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOURE AMAZING glad you’re a fellow taurus too,” a fan wrote.
A third noted, “THE CAPTION CHANGE AHAHAH.”
Sabrina Carpenter's classy 26th birthday look
Sabrina donned a chic sky-blue mini dress paired with silver heels for her birthday. For bold hair, she opted for lose wavy curls.
The Grammy-winner completed her classy look with light makeup and cherry-red lipstick.