Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash

Sabrina Carpenter requests fans '50 million followers' for her 26th birthday bash

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash
Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash

Sabrina Carpenter changed the “greedy” caption of her 26th birthday post after receiving backlash from fans.

The Please Please Please crooner celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

She celebrated her big day by posting jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram that left fans, critics, and even fellow celebrities gagged.

Sabrina initially captioned the post, “all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this,” but edited it shortly after getting labelled as “greedy.”

The new caption read, “26 years of jokes not landing.”

Some fans flooded the comment section to wish their favorite singer, while critics trolled her over the cheeky caption.

A user commented, “Girl you already have 47 million followers, that is ten times more than Jonas Brothers ffs stop being greedy.”

Another critic noted, "Shut the hell up you white woman there are people dying and all you care about is damn followers."

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOURE AMAZING glad you’re a fellow taurus too,” a fan wrote.

A third noted, “THE CAPTION CHANGE AHAHAH.”

Sabrina Carpenter's classy 26th birthday look

Sabrina donned a chic sky-blue mini dress paired with silver heels for her birthday. For bold hair, she opted for lose wavy curls.

The Grammy-winner completed her classy look with light makeup and cherry-red lipstick.

Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump

Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump

King Charles makes delightful announcement on major milestone after VE Day

King Charles makes delightful announcement on major milestone after VE Day
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals

How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
Queen Silvia of Sweden wins Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal

Queen Silvia of Sweden wins Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal
BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win
BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts
Simu Liu, Allison Hsu announce engagement with adorable Paris proposal clicks
Simu Liu, Allison Hsu announce engagement with adorable Paris proposal clicks
Jennifer Lopez marks Mom's Day after officially cutting ties with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez marks Mom's Day after officially cutting ties with Ben Affleck
Justin Bieber surprises wife Hailey Bieber on her first Mother's Day since Jack's birth
Justin Bieber surprises wife Hailey Bieber on her first Mother's Day since Jack's birth
Paris Hilton celebrates Mother's Day with adorable snaps of her little ones
Paris Hilton celebrates Mother's Day with adorable snaps of her little ones
Kourtney Kardashian receives sweet Mother’s Day tribute from Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian receives sweet Mother’s Day tribute from Travis Barker
Justin Baldoni pens emotional Mother's Day note amid Blake Lively legal drama
Justin Baldoni pens emotional Mother's Day note amid Blake Lively legal drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumours
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See