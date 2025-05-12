Entertainment

BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win

The 2025 British Academy Television Awards was held on Sunday in London

BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win  

The BBC had a standout evening at the BAFTA TV Awards, taking home a remarkable 18 trophies more than any other broadcaster or streaming platform across 27 competitive categories.

From gripping dramas to heartfelt documentaries and fan-favourite entertainment shows, the wins highlight the BBC’s impressive range and strength in storytelling.

The 2025 British Academy Television Awards held on Sunday, May 11, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. 

Awards spanned genres including drama, factual, comedy, children’s, entertainment, daytime, news, soap, sport, shortform, and live events.

Among the big winners was Mr Loverman, which picked up two awards, including Best Actor for Lennie James and Best Supporting Actor for Ariyon Bakare. 

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing captured viewers' hearts, winning the public vote for the Memorable Moment award thanks to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's moving waltz.

Following is the full list of winners: 

Drama series

Blue Lights (BBC One) WINNER

Sherwood (BBC One)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Danny Dyer on the red carpet

Bafta TV awards 2025: on the red carpet with Danny Dyer and Billie Piper – in pictures

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1) WINNER

One Day (Netflix)

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing Disney+)

Shõgun (Disney+) WINNER

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack, Netflix

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One) WINNER

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One) WINNER

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC One) WINNER

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy) WINNER

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Supporting actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix) WINNER

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel)

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One) WINNER

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Scripted comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two) WINNER

Brassic (Sky Max)

G’Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One) WINNER

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) WINNER

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across the World (BBC One)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC Two) WINNER

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4) WINNER

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4) WINNER

Love Is Blind (Channel 4)

The Traitors (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One) WINNER

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Single documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two) WINNER

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Current affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV1)

State of Rage (Channel 4) WINNER

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV1)

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two) WINNER

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One) WINNER

Sport

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport) WINNER

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Live event coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen (BBC One)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two) WINNER

Last Night of The Proms (BBC Two)

Specialist factual

Atomic People (BBC Two) WINNER

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Children’s scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies) WINNER

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Children’s non-scripted

BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids) WINNER

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)

Shortform

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC Three) WINNER

Spud (BBC Three) 

