Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian honoured the legacy of their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr, on his 22nd death anniversary.
On Tuesday, September 30, the SKIMS founder posted an emotional tribute for her late father on Instagram Stories.
Kim shared an edited picture that featured a present-day picture of herself in a graduation cap-and-gown, alongside the late dad.
She penned, "Thank you for always protecting the family from heaven. Can't believe I was 22 years old when you passed away and it's been 22 years today since you went to heaven. I've known you just as long as you've been gone. I hope you're so proud of all of us. We love you dad and miss you soooooooooo much."
On the other hand, Khloé also paid a touching tribute to her dad Robert.
The Good American founder noted, "I will forever hold space for you. I love you, thank you for everything. Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!"
Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died just two months later, at age 59.
He married Kris Jenner in 1978. The pair share 4 kids; Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.
To note, Robert Sr. and Kris divorced in 1991.