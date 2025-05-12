Queen Silvia of Sweden wins Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal

Royal

Princess Madeleine joins her mother Queen Silvia at the award ceremony in New York

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 12, 2025
Queen Silvia has won Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal during a ceremony on Ellis Island in New York.

The Queen of Sweden received the honour for her lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes, especially her work to protect vulnerable children through the World Childhood Foundation and the Mentor Foundation.

The Royal Family released exclusive pictures from the prestigious event on Instagram, highlighting Silvia’s humanitarian work.

“This weekend, The Queen was awarded the Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor at a ceremony on Ellis Island in New York. The award-giving institution, the Ellis Island Honors Society, also annually awards awards to Americans with immigrant backgrounds and other citizens who have made contributions to the country,” the caption read.


It continued, “It also supports the preservation of Ellis Island, the island in New York that was the arrival point for many immigrants to the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Princess Madeleine, Honorary Vice Chairwoman of Childhood, accompanied the Queen to the ceremony.”

The Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor is an American award that is given to international leaders.

Princess Madeleine supports Queen Silvia at award ceremony

Princess Madeleine, who is a Honorary Vice Chairwoman of Childhood, joined her mother Queen Silvia at the award ceremony.

She donned a black sparkly gown for the event, meanwhile the Queen of Sweden looked elegant in a red dress. 

