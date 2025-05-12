Royal

King Charles makes delightful announcement on major milestone after VE Day

King Charles III celebrated VE Day 80th anniversary with the Royal Family last week

King Charles has made a delightful announcement after concluding VE Day celebrations last week.

As per GB News, his charity the King's Foundation celebrated 35th anniversary by releasing the list of 35 "changemakers."

The winners were selected after a "nationwide search for the next generation of makers and changemakers." The list featured 35 talented people which are composers, inventors and entrepreneurs. 

Charles founded the charity, which was formally known as the Prince's Foundation, back in 1990 to support traditional craftsmanship and promote innovative design approaches.

Among the renowned names on the list is Jack Harries, a filmmaker who was jailed in 2019 during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

As per the announcement, Jack was selected by the King's Foundation for his work as a "storyteller who uses media to spotlight urgent global issues" and whose approach "blends art and activism, aiming to spark conversation, inspire action and redefine what it means to be a creator in the 21st century."

Other notable change makers in the list include Marie Bruhat, Tihara Smith, Barnaby Horn and Kyle Frank.

 King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations

King Charles concluded the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, May 11.

While concluding the major event, he stated, “This week, we celebrated the indomitable spirit of the extraordinary Second World War generation. We will never forget.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and many other royals joined him for the celebration.

