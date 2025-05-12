Entertainment

Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute

The ‘Scared of Loving You’ songstress, Selena Gomez, marked Mother’s Day with a heartfelt post

Selena Gomez is keeping things sweet and heartfelt this Mother’s Day!

To ring in the special day, the 32-year-old American singer and actress paid a heartwarming tribute to her mom, Mandy Teefey, as well as her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s mom Sandra Levin.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, May 11, the Scared of Loving You hitmaker shared a four-slide post along with a touching message for “all the mothers” in her life.

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while.. but their hearts forever and ever. One of my favorites. And I love all the mothers in my life..” she captioned.

The carousel of snaps opened with an adorable throwback photograph, featuring baby Selena sleeping alongside her beautiful mother, Mandy.

In the second slide, she posted a family photo of Priscilla Marie – her cousin and an influencer.

The third slide featured a heartwarming snap of Selena with her mom, while the fourth slide saw the Only Murders in the Building starlet honoring her future mother-in-law by sharing a photo in which she posed alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and his mother, Sandra.

Selena Gomez’s mom reaction to the post:

In the post’s comment section, Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, expressed her love for the songstress, writing, “Love you more!!! XOXO.”

Meanwhile, her cousin Priscilla Marie commented, “Awwww thank you, my babies are my everything! I Love you!”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been in a romantic relationship since June 2023. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2024.

