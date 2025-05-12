Peter Phillips and his flame join Zara Tindall, Mike for royal double date 

Royal

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips began dating his new flame last year after parting ways with ex-wife Kelly Autumn

  Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Princess Anne and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling joined his sister Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, for a double royal date.

The 47-year-old British businessman spent quality time with his current flame alongside her sister at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire earlier this week.

Peter and Harriet have been dating each other since 2024, and were spotted looking together at the prestigious equestrian event.

During the outing, the couple was photographed sharing multiple PDA-filled moments, as they thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company in the sunshine as they strolled through the grounds.

For the romantic date, Peter was wearing blue jeans, which he paired with a pink and navy check shirt, while his NHS nurse girlfriend opted for a blue ME+EM jumpsuit with a tie belt and flared trousers.

Her Royal Highness' son has also brought his two daughters, Isla and Savannah, to the equestrian festivities.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Peter Phillips initially sparked romance speculations with girlfriend Harriet Sperling last year after they were photographed together in 2024.

The pair made their relationship official in May at the same Royal event, the Badminton Horse Trials.

Peter Phillips and ex-wife Kelly Autumn split timeline: 

Before dating Harriet, Peter was married to his former wife, Autumn Kelly, with whom he co-parents his two daughters, Isla and Savannah. 

The former couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2008, parted ways in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences.  

