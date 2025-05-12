Kate Middleton announces new nature series in serene video with Prince William

Kate Middleton is set to hit our TV screens soon!
The Princess of Wales has made a huge announcement for nature-enthusiasts in a delightful video alongside Prince William.
Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, May 12, Princess Kate released a serene video to announce her new video series, titled Mother Nature.
Filmed on the scenic Isle of Mull and produced by Will Warr, the three-minute video features the Prince and Princess of Wales as they explore the scenic locations together.
"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," the Princess began to narrate in the video.
She continued, "The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.
“It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other,” added Kate.
The future queen, who is now in remission from cancer, further explained the importance of spring.
"Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change,” she said.
Kate concluded, "It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all. Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together."
Alongside the video, Kate penned a lengthy message which was signed off with "C" for Catherine.
"SPRING. This year's Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit,” the caption noted.
The message continued, "As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance."
"The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C," it added.
Princess Kate's love for nature
Princess Kate has been an active advocate of nature.
In 2019, the Princess of Wales, then Duchess of Cambridge, designed “Back to Nature” garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, which encouraged families to spend more time outside and strengthen their bond with the natural world.