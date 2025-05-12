Royal

Princess Madeleine expresses pride in Queen Silvia for receiving special award

Sweden’s Queen Silvia was recently awarded the Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor for her outstanding humanitarian work

  May 12, 2025
Princess Madeleine is celebrating her mom, Queen Silvia’s major achievement!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland posted a slew of photos from the Ellis Island Honors Society’s prestigious awards event, held in New York, where the Queen Consort received an honorary medal.

Expressing pride in being able to witness her mother receive the special medal, the Princess penned, “I was very proud to accompany my mother when she received the Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor this weekend.”

She continued, “For all the work my mother has done globally with Childhood, Mentor and Silviahemmet – this was a very well deserved moment!”

This heartwarming post by Princess Madeleine comes just a few hours after the Swedish Royal Family shared about Queen Silvia’s achievement on its official Instagram account.

In their post, the Royals shared that the Queen received the Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor for her “lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes,” especially through her World Childhood Foundation, which aims to protect children from sexual abuse and help those who have faced it.

They also noted, “The Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor is an American award that is awarded to international leaders.”

About Queen Silvia:

Silvia is the Queen Consort of Sweden and the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf. The couple shares three children, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.

