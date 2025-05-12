Royal

King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance

King Felipe welcomes brigadier generals and rear admirals at the Royal Palace for special meeting

  by Web Desk
  May 12, 2025
King Felipe held a meeting with brigadier generals and rear admirals at the Royal Palace after sombre appearance with Queen Letizia.

On Monday, May 12, the King of Spain welcomed sixteen armed forces brigadier generals to hold a key meeting.

The Royal Family released a statement and shared details about the crucial meeting on the official website.

“This morning King Felipe received a group of brigadier generals and rear admirals at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, after they had been appointed to assume command of various military units,” the statement read.

It continued, “Sixteen brigadier generals and rear admirals, four brigadier generals from the Army General Corps, three rear admirals from the Navy General Corps, three brigadier generals from the Air Force and Space Force General Corps, three brigadier generals from the Civil Guard Corps.”

The statement further added, “One brigadier general from the Army Polytechnic Engineers Corps, one auditor general from the Military Legal Corps, and one brigadier general auditor from the Military Intervention Corps, have paid their respects to His Majesty the King.”

This key meeting at Palace comes after Felipe visited Mauthausen memorial on 80th years of liberation.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia sombre appearance

King Felipe was joined by Queen Letizia during the sombre joint outing.

The royal couple expressed their affection and support for the families of Spanish victims and survivors of the Mauthausen concentration camp at the event.

