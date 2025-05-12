 Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine

Chris Pratt is might be a superhero of Guardians of the Galaxy but Katherine Schwarzenegger is an actual hero of his world!
The Marvel actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 11, to pay a heartfelt tribute to wife Katherine on the Mother's Day.
Chris penned a touching note for Katherine, who is a doting mother to his three beautiful kids, daughters Lyla Maria, Eloise Christina and a son Ford.
“How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!” he gushed.
Alongside the note, Chris shared a carousel of heartwarming photos featuring the children's book authors with their kids.
The first image featured Katherine smiling at the camera while holding her bundle of joy in a baby sling while another showed her mid-laughter in a store as Chris held up a paper that said, "I'm too pretty to sit on."
He also shared throwback photos of Katherine sporting a baby bump as she was pregnant with their first son at the time.
Besides Chris, Katherine also posted a Mother's Day message for her own mom Maria Shriver on Instagram.
About Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 8, 2019, in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
Since then, the couple is living a happy life with their three kids.
For the unversed, Katherine is also a stepmom to Chris' son Jack whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.