'America Got Talent' star Drew Lynch shaken as paramedics interrupt show

The American comedian experienced unusual incident during his live show in Spokane

  By Fatima Hassan
Comedian Drew Lynch gets emotional after one of his fans suffered cardiac arrest during his live performance in Spokane.

The 34-year-old American stand-up artist took to his TikTok account to share an incident that shook up his soul during his live performance.

In an uploaded viral clip, Lynch showed he had interrupted his recent show in Spokane, which took place on Friday, September 12, after a man suddenly fainted.

"Oh, hey. Everything okay?" the popular comic asked, before an audience member responded with a big, "No."

Later, someone else shouted, "I’m calling 911 right now," after waking up the man, identified as Mr Wende. The paramedical staff gathered and took him to the hospital for treatment.

"He had no pulse for over 5 minutes when, by a miracle of God and the efforts of people in that room that night, they were able to revive him," Lynch wrote in a caption.

He continued, "I've never seen anything like it."

After the paramedics took Wende, the visibly shaken Lynch took a moment to gather himself and said, "That was incredible, dude. Like, I know we’re here making jokes and doing a bunch of s--- just about the town, but you guys all really just came together in a really cool way, dude."

Drew Lynch also provided an update on Mr Wende's health, sharing photos of himself by the man’s hospital bed, along with a message from Wende’s son, Nathan, on TikTok. 

