'28 Years Later' debuts on Netflix today with emotional depth and exciting twists

Over two decades following 28 Days Later, which redefined the zombie genre, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunited for 28 Years Later, the third installment in their classic franchise.
After its summer 2025 theatrical launch, the film has finally made a debut on Netflix today, September 20, 2025, just in time for spooky season.
The original 2002 film launched the audience to a horrible new kind of threat: sprinting zombies infected with the Rage Virus. Its 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, diversified the story with a different cast and tone.
Now, Garland and Boyle made a return with a fresh vision and a new trilogy, with The Bone Temple already scheduled to release in early 2026.
28 Years Later follows a secluded island colony that has survived Britain’s long quarantine.
The main central idea of the story is 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams), his father Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and his mysteriously ill mother Isla (Jodie Comer).
Children received training to combat the zombies, with their first kill serving as a rite of passage. When Spike steps off the island, his journey turns into a deeply moving tale of self-discovery in a decayed realm.
With its emotional depth, exciting twists, such as a surprising encounter with a zombie who is expecting a baby, and incredible hyper realistic visuals, that never fails to captivate its streamers.
28 Years Later breathes new life into the genre and sets the stage for an ambitious trilogy.