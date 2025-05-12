Kate Middleton comes head-to-head with Meghan Markle after new announcement

Kate Middleton is all set to face-off Meghan Markle!
The Princess of Wales has announced her own series, titled Mother Nature, months after the release of Duchess of Sussex lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, May 12, the future queen shared a serene video to unveil her new nature-focused series.
The delightful video, filmed on the breathtaking Isle of Mull during their recent trip, featured both, Kate and her husband, Prince William.
Princess Kate herself narrated the video, explaining the healing power of nature and reflecting on her personal journey.
"SPRING. This year's Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit,” she wrote along the video.
Kate continued, "As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance."
"The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C," she added.
Princess Kate's show announcement comes months after Meghan Markle released her Netflix series.
'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle dropped a Netflix lifestyle series titled With Love, Meghan on March 4, 2025.
According to press release, it is an "inspiring series" that "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."
The docuseries, which garnered mixed reviews, has been renewed for another season at Netflix.