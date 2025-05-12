Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH

Entertainment

Directed by Joe Kosinski, 'F1' is set to hit cinemas and IMAX on June 27, 2025

Tighten your seatbelts as Brad Pitt is back in action!

On Monday, May 12, Apple released the third and final trailer for F1, a highly anticipated Formula 1 film, which stars Pitt as a former driver “who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid," per a synopsis.

The 3-minute-long trailer showed Pitt playing the role of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport after a devastating crash decade earlier.

He is recruited by his old teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) to train his team’s rookie driver, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, to revive his struggling APXGP team.

As trailer continues, it teases tension between Pitt’s character and a brash new rookie driver, who isn’t there to play by the old rules. 

“I’m not here to be the good boy who obeys,” the young racer says.

The electrifying trailer kept fans on the edge of their seats for all three minutes.

Fans Reaction

Soon after the release of Trailer, F1 fans went wild as they rushed to the comment section, expressing their excitement.

“Whoever cut this trailer, give them a raise! This is how you make a movie trailer! The first 30 seconds had me hooked!” one wrote.

While another added, “I rarely go to the theater, but this is a must-see in IMAX. Anything else would feel like a watered-down experience.””

“2 and a half hours of Brad Pitt’s charisma in an F1 machine. Can’t wait,” the third added.

About 'F1'

Directed by Joe Kosinski, F1 film is set to hit cinemas and IMAX on June 27, 2025.

Alongside Pitt, the film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Simone Ashley, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

WATCH



