King Charles, Anne present new Standards to Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals

King Charles and Princess Royal performed one of their major royal duties at Windsor Castle.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, the British Royal Family updated about the Monarch and the Princess Royal’s latest joint appearance, along with posting a carousel of photographs from the engagement.
In the post, the Royals shared that the King and Princess attended the Household Cavalry new Standards Parade at Windsor, and presented new Standards to The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals.
“The Household Cavalry is renowned worldwide for the splendours of all those unique ceremonies at the heart of the nation, and today, seeing you all on parade here, I can see you continue to represent the very best of that ceremonial brilliance,” stated Charles in his address to the troops.
In the caption, the Palace noted, “The King, as Colonel in Chief of the Household Cavalry, and The Princess Royal, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals, inspected the Parade at Windsor Castle, before the Standards were presented.”
They added, “The Standards symbolise the Cavalry Squadrons’ history, achievements and identity, and are held in the highest reverence.”
Princess Anne’s first appearance after 80th Liberation Day celebration at Channels Islands:
This appearance marks Princess Anne’s first after her recent trip to the Channels Islands, where she celebrated the 80th anniversary of Liberation from German Occupation.