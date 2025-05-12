Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’

There’s a “major and iconic” surprise on the way for Miley Cyrus’s fans!
To build excitement for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress joined Spotify for a Q&A session, where she answered fan questions about the new release.
During the sitting, the Flowers hitmaker teased a huge surprise for her fans, revealing that one of the tracks, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, includes a “special feature” which is “major and iconic.”
Sharing a video of the exciting session Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, Spotify captioned, “The fans’ questions for Miley were nothing short of iconic. Something Beautiful is out 5/30.”
“Hi. I’m Miley and I’m answering some questions with Spotify from my fans online,” stated the Angels Like You crooner.
Among all the questions, one asked, “Which visuals are you most excited for the world to see?”
Giving her answer, Miley teased, “The visual I’m very excited for the world to see is Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, because I have a very special feature and it’s major, it’s iconic.”
Another question asked, “What are three words to describe Something Beautiful?” to which the singer replied, “Devotion, Love, Fantasy.”
Meanwhile, one more question read, “Is this the sister album to Dead Petz?” to which Miley Cyrus stated, “I would say more than the sister album, it’s more of the kind of spirit of that album. Dead Petz and Something Beautiful, these albums are the ones that I’ve had really the most full body yes to every single song, every lyric, I just feel so emotionally charged by and inspired by.
Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful:
Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s upcoming ninth studio album which is slated to release later this month, on May 30, 2025.
As of now, the songstress has release four of the tracks from the album that include Prelude, Something Beautiful, End of the World, and More To Lose.