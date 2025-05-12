Royal

King Carl Gustaf inaugurates unique outdoor art exhibition in Öland

Sweden’s King Carl XIV Gustaf promote art and creativity with a meaningful outdoor exhibition

  • by Web Desk
  • May 12, 2025
King Carl Gustaf unveiled a special outdoor art exhibition in Öland.

In their new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 12, the Swedish Royal Family dropped a carousel of captivating photographs as they updated about the Monarch’s new outing.

During his latest outing, the King inaugurated a special outdoor art exhibition to promote art and creativity and give a nod to artists.

“On May 10, the King inaugurated this year's outdoor exhibitions in Solliden Castle Park on Öland,” noted the Royals, adding, “This year, two art exhibitions are presented in Solliden for visitors to take part in. In the English Park, the exhibition "Awakening", created by Amanda Lund Socia and Beck Lund Socia, is on display.”

They continued, “In the park's stone area, the exhibition "Kaxigt - Fåglar med attityd" by nature photographer Brutus Östling is on display.”

Concluding their caption, the Palace shared that the exhibitions will remain open during the summer season 2025, from May 8 to September 28.

Moreover, King Carl Gustaf’s latest appearance comes after the Royal Family reported about Queen Silvia’s major achievement.

Queen Silvia receives Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor:

On Tuesday, May 12, the Royal Family of Sweden shared that Queen Silvia was awarded Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor by the Ellis Island Honors Society in New York.

The American award is awarded to international leaders who contribute their exceptional service for humanitarian cause.

