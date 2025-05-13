Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner crashed Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner date night at Knicks vs Celtics game

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have evidently all the blessing for their relationship from the beauty mogul's older sister Kendall Jenner.

On Monday, May 12, the super model was seen happily third-wheeling the loved-up pair during the NBA match between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Being the massive basketball-nerd, Timothée Chalamet scored court-side seats for his beau and the future sister-in-law.

For the occasion, the Wonka actor sported an oversized Knicks t-shirt over a full-sleeved shirt and matching shorts.

Charming fans with a simple style, Timothée topped the look with a brown boots and an orange Knicks hat.

Meanwhile, Kylie colour coordinated with her partner as she was slipped in a black leather pants and top as she complemented the look with a Knicks jacket.

Picture credit: all.aboutkendall/ Instagram
Picture credit: all.aboutkendall/ Instagram

As for Kendall, the 29-year-old had a matching aesthetic with her sister, as she was donned in a similar pants and strappy stilettos.

She added her own touch to the style with a white tank top and a blue Knicks cap.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Dune actor have been known for keeping their romance under wrap since they started dating in 2023.

However, in recent months, the head-over-heels couple have been photographed on multiple PDA-filled outings, along with making their red carpet debut as a couple on May 7 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

The pair's relationship has received a seal of approval from both families as after the prestigious event – where Timothée was awarded David Award – they were seen having dinner with the actor's dad.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating timeline

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumours in April 2023 following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids; Stormi, 7, Aire, 3.

Timothée Chalamet and the New York Knicks

Timothée Chalamet is a die-hard fans of Knicks as he reportedly skipped the 2025 Met Gala appearance with beau on May 5 because he was keeping an eye on the score between Knicks vs. Celtics game from his couch.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony
Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed

Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’

Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details

Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering
Taylor Swift embraces family vibes at Travis Kelce’s Mother’s Day gathering
Tory Lanez releases emotional message after being stabbed 14 times in jail
Tory Lanez releases emotional message after being stabbed 14 times in jail
Kim Kardashian ready to testify in person at Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian ready to testify in person at Paris robbery trial
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute