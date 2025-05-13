Timothée Chalamet enjoys game night with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have evidently all the blessing for their relationship from the beauty mogul's older sister Kendall Jenner.
On Monday, May 12, the super model was seen happily third-wheeling the loved-up pair during the NBA match between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Being the massive basketball-nerd, Timothée Chalamet scored court-side seats for his beau and the future sister-in-law.
For the occasion, the Wonka actor sported an oversized Knicks t-shirt over a full-sleeved shirt and matching shorts.
Charming fans with a simple style, Timothée topped the look with a brown boots and an orange Knicks hat.
Meanwhile, Kylie colour coordinated with her partner as she was slipped in a black leather pants and top as she complemented the look with a Knicks jacket.
As for Kendall, the 29-year-old had a matching aesthetic with her sister, as she was donned in a similar pants and strappy stilettos.
She added her own touch to the style with a white tank top and a blue Knicks cap.
The Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Dune actor have been known for keeping their romance under wrap since they started dating in 2023.
However, in recent months, the head-over-heels couple have been photographed on multiple PDA-filled outings, along with making their red carpet debut as a couple on May 7 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.
The pair's relationship has received a seal of approval from both families as after the prestigious event – where Timothée was awarded David Award – they were seen having dinner with the actor's dad.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating timeline
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumours in April 2023 following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids; Stormi, 7, Aire, 3.
Timothée Chalamet and the New York Knicks
Timothée Chalamet is a die-hard fans of Knicks as he reportedly skipped the 2025 Met Gala appearance with beau on May 5 because he was keeping an eye on the score between Knicks vs. Celtics game from his couch.