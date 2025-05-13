Royal

Meghan Markle's brand builds anticipation with cryptic message

The Duchess of Sussex brand As Ever dropped a post, sharing a teaser of her upcoming project

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Meghan Markle's brand builds anticipation with cryptic message

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is stirring excitement online after sharing a cryptic teaser hinting at an upcoming launch.

Taking to the Instagram Account on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex brand As Ever dropped a post, sharing a teaser of her upcoming project.

In her shared post, Meghan’s lifestyle brand posted the image of herself featuring her dressed in a white shirt and light-colored pants, standing outdoors in a lush garden or orchard.


Meghan can be seen holding a woven basket in one hand and reaching up towards a plant, she appears to be harvesting or collecting something.

The duchess penned the caption, “We’ve been quietly crafting something special… Stay close — we’re so looking forward to sharing it with you!”

Notably, the post came after Meghan Markle commemorated Mother's Day by posting a new picture with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince HArry.

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever:

To note, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As ever ﻿on February 18 through an Instagram video.

Previously known as American Riviera Orchard, released its first round of products after the airing of the royal's Netflix special series With Love, Meghan, aired on March 4.

The series highlighted the duchess' homemaking skills alongside a series of special guests including actress Mindy Kaling as well as a brief appearance by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

