World

US welcomes white South African refugees amid criticism, bias accusations

US President Donald Trump claims the refugees are victims of ‘racial discrimination’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
US welcomes white South African refugees amid criticism, bias accusations
US welcomes white South African refugees amid criticism, bias accusations

A group of 59 white South Africans has arrived in the US, where they are to be granted refugee status.

According to BBC, President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of "racial discrimination".

The South African government said the group were not suffering any such persecution that would merit refugee status.

The Trump administration has halted all other refugee admissions, including for applicants from warzones. Human Rights Watch described the move as a cruel racial twist, saying that thousands of people - many black and Afghan refugees - had been denied refuge in the US.

The group of white South Africans, who landed at Dulles airport near Washington DC on Monday, received a warm welcome from US authorities.

Some held young children and waved small American flags in the arrival area adorned with red, white and blue balloons on the walls.

The processing of refugees in the US often takes months, even years, but this group has been fast tracked. UNHCR - the United Nations refugee agency - confirmed to the BBC it wasn't involved in the vetting, as is usually the case.

Asked directly on Monday why the Afrikaners' refugee applications had been processed faster than other groups, Trump said a "genocide" was taking place and that "white farmers" specifically were being targeted.

"Farmers are being killed, they happen to be white, but whether they're white or black makes no difference to me."

But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he told Trump during a phone call the US assessment of the situation was "not true."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses kids’ support in court amid victim’s testimony
Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed

Doom: The Dark Ages global launch times confirmed
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’

Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details

Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
Russia responsible for 298 deaths in 2014 MH17 tragedy, UN body finds
Russia responsible for 298 deaths in 2014 MH17 tragedy, UN body finds
Nissan set to slash 20,000 jobs worldwide in major cost-cutting effort
Nissan set to slash 20,000 jobs worldwide in major cost-cutting effort
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer’s north London house hit by suspicious fire
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer’s north London house hit by suspicious fire
Viral image of Earth from rare angle takes over social media with unseen views
Viral image of Earth from rare angle takes over social media with unseen views
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May