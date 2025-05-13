Blake Lively pays tribute to mother amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively has honoured her mother, Elaine Lively, on Mother’s Day amid ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl alum re-posted a “beautiful tribute” of her sister Robyn Lively for their mum.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, May 12, Blake praised Elaine for making her an “independent” woman and helping her throughout her life.
She penned, “The most beautiful tribute to our mama by my sister (robynlively) We're always all trying to be our mamas Favorite but her cards win. We are so lucky to know our mom, much more, to be her daughters.”
The A Simple Favor actress added, “To have her as an example that so many things can coexist in womanhood. Perseverance and exhaustion. Pain and joy. Fight and peace. Struggle and success. Knowledge and curiosity. Independnce and connection.”
In one picture, Elaine can be seen posing along with her teenage daughter.
Blake concluded the sweet tribute, “Our mom is all things at once. But she never, ever loses her whimsy, magic, or ability to play. How lucky we are to be her children, and as she would say, 'and the best part is knowin'it!"
About Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal case
In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on It Ends With Us set.
Last week, she accused the American director for turning the high-profile case into a "circus" by her pal Taylor Swift's name.