RFK Jr. sparks outrage after swimming in contaminated creek with grandkids

  • May 13, 2025
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has once again sparked outrage after swimming in the sewage-contaminated creek on Mother’s Day.

According to the New York Post, RFK Jr took a dip into the notoriously contaminated Rock Creek waters in Washington, DC, where swimming is banned due to high levels of faecal bacteria.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the health secretary on Sunday shared pictures of him along with his family and grandkids from the Rock Creek.

He wrote, “Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius, in Rock Creek.”

In the pictures shared on social media, RFK Jr could be seen shirtless taking a plunge into the waters, and his grandson was over the creek, touching the water with her toes.

High levels of ‘infectious pathogens’ water

The pictures sparked outrage on social media, as the National Park Services have warned that the water in the Rock Creek might look clean and cool but contain bacteria such as “faecal coliform, Giardia, and other potential waterborne illnesses.” Because of the “high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens,” swimming is banned in the creek.

The NPS said, “Chemicals flow into streams and into the creek from surrounding communities through storm drains and rainfall. These contaminants, among others, can make your family members, your furry four-legged friends, and you sick.”

Notably, Kennedy previously revealed that he once suffered from “cognitive problems,” and doctors found a dead worm inside his brain. He attributed his health issues to the worm who died after eating a portion of his brain.

