Cardi B, Stefon Diggs fuel romance rumors with Knicks game appearance

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs sparked dating rumors as they were spotted together courtside, cheering on the Knicks during their big playoff win.
On Monday, May,12, the Grammy winner and the NFL star garnered the attention as they arrived side by side, fingers intertwined at the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
While making the way to the stadium they passed a group of paparazzi, the Please Me rapper was smiling brightly.
For the outing she donned a sexy all-black, mini skirt set with sleek, flowing, jet black hair as she entered the arena while being led by the New England Patriots wide receiver, who wore a denim short set.
Their courtside seats, located next to Mary J. Blige, gave them a front-row view as the Knicks beat the Celtics 121–113, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the East Semifinals.
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs romance rumors:
Notably, in October, Cardi B and Diggs sparked relationship rumors as before they were spotted together again in photos obtained by TMZ around Valentine’s Day.
The couple made their first public appearance for the first time as they arrived together to Monday night’s NBA game.
For months, the pair was spotted attending the same events, but arrived separately.
Cardi B and Offset relationship:
To note, Cardi B married Migos rapper Offset in 2017.
They first filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled, then she filed for divorce once again in July 2024.
Cardi and Offset, 33, shared Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and their youngest daughter, whom they welcomed on September 7.