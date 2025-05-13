Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: What went down on first hearing?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sex crimes trial Day 1 was as eventful as one was expecting.
On Monday, May 12, the disgraced rapper – who has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution – appeared in a New York City's court, where he pleaded not guilty.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs charges
Diddy was accused of the charges in 2024, where it was shared that he used his fame to lure women into his notorious parties and forced them to part take in sexual activities under drug influence.
According to the rules of federal court, Combs's trial would not be televised, however, journalists are allowed to observed the historic trial of the pop culture world.
Here are some key highlights from the first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial:
Prosecutors focused on two main accusers
Assistant US attorney Emily Johnson shared that the prosecution's focus will mainly remain on two accusers; Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as "Jane."
Combs reportedly coerced the two women into "Freak Offs," – a provocative term for days-long, drug-fuelled sexual performances – that would last days and took place across the country.
Ventura and the three-time Grammy winner shared romantic history as they met in 2006 when she was a 19-year-old model.
They began dating within a year of him signing her to his label Bad Boy and dated off and on till 2018.
Johnson shared that on multiple occasions throughout their dark past, he physically abused the singer noting, "If Cassie didn't do what the defendant wanted, the consequences were severe."
Furthermore, Jane began dating Diddy in 2020, when he promised her that if she participated in the parties, he would spend time together with her.
However, he alleged force her to take drugs, prompting her to stay away for days.
"Freaks Offs" video will be shown to jury
Prosecutors revealed that they plan to show the "Freak Offs" videos to the jury.
These clips were filmed without the women's permission in order to blackmail them as he coerced them to participate in drug-fuelled sexual parties.
Domestic Violence charges were accepted
During Monday trial, both the prosecution and defence admitted to the charges of domestic violence against past romantic partners.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives reluctant family support
For the first hearing, the 55-year-old rapper was met with almost two rows of family and friends who were there to support him.
However, three of his daughters left the courtroom in the middle of the sex crimes trial when a male sex worker gave a graphic testimony about Comb's activities.