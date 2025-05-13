Royal

King Charles issues warning after Princess Kate series announcement

King Charles III delivers motivational speech at the Household Cavalry new Standards Parade

King Charles has issued a warning during his speech at Windsor Castle after Kate Middleton announced a web-series titled Mother Nature.

On Monday, May 12, the British monarch gave a warning about “global uncertainty” during his joint appearance with Princess Anne at the Household Cavalry new Standards Parade.

His Majesty addressed the amassed regiments and highlighted their need “at such a time of global uncertainty.”

Charles added, “It is of crucial importance to preserve the attributes of excellence and achievement for which you are famous, and which are symbolised by these Standards. The battle honours earned by the blood, toil, tears and sweat of soldiers past, they are the embodied soul of the Regiment.”

He also honoured the regiment operations which took place after the World War Two.

The King appreciated, “From the Canal Zone, through Malaysia, Northern Ireland, the Falklands, the Gulf, the Balkans, Afghanistan and, more recently, on duty with the United Nations in Cyprus and with Nato in Kosovo. You now field modern armour and train not with swords and axes but with snipers and drones.”

Charles further continued, “Such substantive historic and recent experience underpins everything which makes the Household Division so special, and credible, in the United Kingdom, among our Allies and around the world.”

Princess Kate ‘Mother Nature’ series

Kate Middleton has announced her series, titled Mother Nature, on Monday, May 12.

In the viral teaser of the series, the Princess of Wales got candid about her personal journey and highlighted the healing power of nature.

