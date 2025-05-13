Sports

Jannik Sinner gets hit by ball in face during Italian Open win over De Jong

  by Web Desk
  • May 13, 2025
World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner experienced a bizarre incident during his win over Jesper de Jong at Italian Open.

According to Sportskeeda, Sinner secures a second consecutive win after returning from a three-month doping ban on Monday, May 12, 2025. The Italian star claimed a straight-set 6-4, 6-2 win over the Dutch player in the round of 32.

It was an eventful clash between the world No. 1 and 93rd. As during the second set, De Jong suffered a nasty fall while trying to volley a passing shot, resulting in an injury. But during that time, Sinner showed his class as he quickly raced towards the opponent to ensure he was okay.

He sat by his side until medics appeared and also picked up and cleaned De Jong's racket and returned it to him.

However, the injury was not that serious, and the game resumed after a brief break.

Ball hit in Sinner’s face

Another contentious moment of the match was when Sinner was hit by a ball in his face.

After De Jong hit a first fault during the second set, the 23-year-old let the ball pass, but the ball bounced after hitting the wall, and as Sinner turned back, it hit him in the face.

Luckily, the incident did not harm the three-time Grand Slam winner as he quickly got ready for the second serve without any delay.

Sinner will now face Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Centre Court.

