'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Samuel French breathes his last at 45

Texan actor known for his role as undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in 'Killers of the Flower Moon', died in Waco, Texas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Actor Samuel French has died at the age of 45, following a battle with cancer, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss.

As per Variety, a Texan actor known for his role as undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Killers of the Flower Moon, died this morning in Waco, Texas following a years-long battle with cancer.

The actor was known for his role in series like Texas Rising and Fear the Walking Dead as Ben.

He also took the roles in films like Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing, The Pro Bono Watchman and a role in the 2024 crime thriller Blood Dried Hands.

His final performance will be as Detective Bernard Crooke in the crime drama/thriller Towpath, written and directed by Paul Sinacore.

Samuel French death:

“Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor,” Sinacore said in a statement posted to Instagram.

The director added, “Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision. ‘Towpath’ wouldn’t exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film. Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive.”

Sinacore added, “He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever. My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter — he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness.”

Samuel French, born on January 26, 1980, relocated with his family to Clifton, Texas at the age of 3.

