Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business

Meghan Markle has opened up about the key skills she learned during acting classes, which helped her to run a successful business.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recalled her Northwestern University days during an interview with FIGS medical scrubs creator Heather Hasson on the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.
Prince Harry’s wife revealed how “incredible training” during her university days prepared her to become a great leader.
She said, "I was a theater major, and part of the program was that you couldn't just do the acting. You had to do soup-to-nuts, every part of what a production would entail, which I actually think is incredible training for when you’re running a team because you appreciate what the sound person does and what the lighting person does."
Meghan continued, "Wardrobe department and sewing were part of it too, so I am comfortable with a sewing machine.”
The Suits alum earned a double-majored degree in theatre and international relations at Northwestern University.
Meghan Markle successful businesses
Meghan Markle has successfully launched a number of business ventures, including a lifestyle brand called As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard), a partnership with Netflix, and a podcast deal with Spotify.
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, shows cooking and gardening content. She has also launched a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8, 2025.