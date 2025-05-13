Entertainment

'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage oozes charm as the 'one and only superhero'

Nicolas Cage is bringing 'Spider-Noir' to live after voicing the character in 2018's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 13, 2025

Nicolas Cage is all geared up to show his version of 'Spider-Man' live after voicing the black-and-white superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

On Tuesday nightMay 12, Prime Video finally dropped the highly-awaited teaser of the upcoming live-action series, which was first announced in February 2023.

Spider-Noir teaser: What was in it?

In the 30-second teaser, Cage was dressed in his character's signature look including a fedora, white goggles, black webbed mask and trench coat.

The black-and-white teaser started with the Ghost Rider actor standing at a roof, overlooking the city in his costume as the background voice asked, "Have you seen it out there? The city’s a mess."

As the background music become more dramatic, the voiced added, "the people could use a hero."

After some seconds of action-packed scenes, which send fans into frenzy, Cage could be heard saying in his notorious voice, "I hope they can find someone."

Spider-Noir: Based on a 2009's comic book

While the look was inspired from the 2018 movie, the series is based on the comic book, which was released in 2009.

The Spider-Noir story follows the story of "an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930's New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only hero."

Spider-Noir release date

Set to release in 2026, the show will be available in both colour and black-and-white format.

Alongside Cage, the cast includes Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, Lamorne Morris and Brendan Gleeson.

