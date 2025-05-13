Prince William warns Kate Middleton, Royal Family about Harry: 'worse to come'

Prince William has vowed to shield Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal Family after Prince Harry's bombshell interview.
The Prince of Wales is believed to have taken a decisive step to protect his wife and others from becoming a tool amid Harry's yet another move to sabotage the image of the firm.
In Duke of Sussex's recent interview with BBC, which was aired on the same day when he lost his UK security case in London Courts to Appeal, he indirectly blamed the Royal Family for facing disappointment.
In response to a question if he had asked his father, King Charles to intervene in his security case, Harry noted, "I never asked him to intervene - I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs."
Now a source has exclusively lift the curtain on Harry's elder brother's reaction and clear warning to Catherine as she still holds a soft corner for the duke and wants him to return to the royal fold.
"William is absolutely livid that Harry’s on the offensive again and giving interviews – he has no doubt that there’s worse to come," an insider told Heat magazine.
The source continued, "He’s told everyone in the family to have as little to do with the Sussexes as possible, as anything they say or do could be used as ammunition against the family."
"As much as William hates laying down the law with his own wife, he thinks this is the only way to protect the whole family," added the insider while explaining future king's approach to avoid further escalation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The source further added that William fears that Kate's conversation with Harry can be used against her of the Royal family in the future if the duke or his wife plans to write another book or memoir like Spare, released in 2023.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.
The couple severed their ties with the firm after making high profile allegations against seniour Royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix series and then in Harry's controversial memoir.